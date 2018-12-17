Central Electronics Limited Notifies Jobs For Experienced Engineers

CEL Recruitment 2018 For Deputy Engineer Posts; 57 Vacancies

Central Electronics Limited has invited applications from experienced candidates for recruitment to Deputy Engineer posts. Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Communication, Electrical &Electronics/ Electrical, Mechanical and Civil having minimum 2 years of work experience are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates should also have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or the GATE exam. The last date for submission of applications is December 29. Online registration link for the recruitment is available at the official portal celindia.co.in.

Apply Here

'The positions shall be initially for a period of two years, which is further extendable on performance basis for one more year,' said CEL. 'On the basis of exemplary performance during the contractual period and requirement of the company, the incumbents may also be considered for absorption in regular cadre of the Company, after completing contract period, through selection process at the sole discretion of the Management. He/she will however have 'No claim' for regularization/absorption,' it adds further.

The qualifying degrees must be from any of the AICTE approved/ UGC recognized University/ Deemed University.

Also Read:

UPSC To Recruit Experienced IT Professionals

IIT Delhi Notifies Recruitment For Institute Of Eminence (IoE) Office

RRB ALP Revised Result Soon; Direct Link Here

Click here for more Jobs News