CBSE Releases Indicative Advertisement For Non-Teaching Posts

CBSE has released indicative advertisement for various non-teaching posts

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced recruitment on various non-teaching posts on All India Direct Recruitment basis. The board has not released complete details about the recruitment yet but is expected to release detailed recruitment advertisement soon. The posts which will be filled through this recruitment include Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Accountant.

The application process for these posts will tentatively begin on November 15, 2019 and conclude on December 16, 2019.

What is clear from the indicative advertisement is that a computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted for selection or shortlisting candidates. The detailed scheme of examination will be released along with the recruitment advertisement.

This is the first direct recruitment announced by the board in the last few years. Until now, CBSE had been recruiting candidates only on deputation basis. The most recent recruitment on deputation basis announced by the board was for Accountants and other posts which were announced last year.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the integrated complex of CBSE in Dwarka, Delhi was laid by the Union HRD Minister, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' yesterday. The new complex will be a 'green' building with technologies like solar panels, and sewage treatment plant integrated.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.