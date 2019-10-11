Union HRD Minister Lays The Foundation Stone For CBSE's New Integrated 'Green' Campus

Union HRD Minister laid the foundation stone for CBSE's new integrated campus today

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', laid the foundation stone for the new integrated campus of CBSE at Dwarka in Delhi. The upcoming integrated complex promises to be a green building with focus on energy, water, and environment conservation.

Apart from providing diverse various training to the teachers and principals of its affiliated schools through functioning Centers of Excellence, the Board has estabalished 16 Regional Offices at Ajmer, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi East, Delhi West, Dehradun, Guwahati, Noida, Patna, Panchkula, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the headquarters located in Delhi, the Board has a vocational examination unit at Preet Vihar, Academic and Skills Education Unit at Rouse Avenue and Regional Office and CTET Unit at Patparganj, Delhi.

In order to maintain better coordination among the various branches / units of the Board in Delhi and to meet the increasing challenges due to increase in the number of CBSE affiliated schools, the Board had earlier proposed to create an integrated office complex in Delhi and for this purpose, a plot of three acres of land was purchased from the Development Authority of Delhi at Sector-23, Dwarka, Delhi.

The board's proposed integrated campus building will be a state-of-the-art building while fulfilling the green building norms. Some of the special features of the building complex will include the installation of efficient building management system that will facilitate energy conservation.

Solar panels will be installed that will produce 300 KWH of electricity from the roof of the building. A sewage treatment plan has also been proposed for flushing in toilets and reuse of gray water in landscaping. These facilities being included in the integrated campus will also contribute towards environmental protection. The latest security features have been taken care of in the design of the building. The 12,000 square meter building is estimated to be completed in period of approx. 24 months.

The CBSE Chairperson Ms. Anita Karwal, and CBSE Secretary Mr. Anurag Tripathi were also present at the occasion.

