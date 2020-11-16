CTET 2020: Option To Change Exam City Choice Extended Till November 26

CBSE will conduct CTET on January 31.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has further extended the deadline for candidates to change their choice of exam city for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The deadline to change the choice of exam city was today and CBSE has further extended it till November 26.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 31 following social distance and other safety measures.

The board had received large number of requests from candidates for change of option of their exam city as they have shifted their place due to COVID-19.

"Keeping in view the difficulty faced by candidates due to COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to give one time chance to the candidates for corrections in their option of city from which they want to appear in the CTET examination," the CBSE has said.

CBSE has also decided to increase the number of cities where the exam will be held. Earlier the exam was planned to be held in 112 cities whereas now it will be conducted in 135 cities.

The new examination cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CBSE had earlier scheduled the CTET in July, 2020 and later postponed it.

Click here for more Jobs News