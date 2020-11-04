Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) In January, 2021

CBSE announces CTET exam date. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on January 31, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the new exam date today. The CTET was earlier scheduled to be held in July, 2020.

The CBSE has allowed candidates to change their option of city from which they wish to appear for the exam. The option to change exam city will open from November 7 and candidates can exercise their options till November 16.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them," CBSE has said.

To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the CTET will be held in 135 cities, the CBSE said today. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CTET is held twice a year, in July and in December. CTET is the only recruitment test that the CBSE conducts in addition to Class 10, 12 board exams.

The notification for the December edition exam is usually released in August-September.

CBSE notifies updates related to the CTET on the official website ctet.nic.in.

