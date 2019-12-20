Bihar Re-Opens Application Window For STET 2019

BSEb has re-opened application window for STET 2019 exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has re-opened the application portal for the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2019. The application portals open today and will close on December 24. After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to edit their application form on December 25 and December 26.

BSEB had advertised 25,270 teacher posts for secondary classes and 12,065 teacher posts for higher secondary classes. The application process for the exam was concluded in September. The subject-wise number of vacancies is available here.

Apply for Bihar STET 2019 here

STET will be conducted for two papers. Paper I will be conducted for selection of Secondary School Teachers and Paper II will be conducted for selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers.

To be eligible for Paper I, a candidate must have a graduation degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized institute. For paper II, applicant must have a post-graduation degree in a relevant subject along with B.Ed.

Minimum qualifying marks in the STET is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 45 per cent for reserved category candidates. The Bihar STET scores will be valid for seven years in which time a candidate can apply for teacher recruitment with the Bihar government on the basis of their STET score.

BSEB had also announced recruitment for PE teacher and released the admit cards for the Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test (PEHIT) in the first week of December.

Click here for more Jobs News