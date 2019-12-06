Bihar Board Releases Physical Education Instructor Exam Admit Card

Bihar Board has released admit card for Physical Education Instructor exam 2019

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019. The admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can login into their account using their application number and date of birth.

BSEB had announced the State Teacher Eligibility Test and Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 in September this year. While the number of vacancies which will be filled through STET exceed 37,000, the number of vacancies for Physical Education Instructor was not revealed by the Board.

Download Bihar Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 Admit Card

The examination date and venue will be mentioned on the admit card. The exam will be of 2 hours' duration, starting at 10:00 am and concluding at 12:00 pm.

The questions will be multiple-choice questions. There will be two sections in the question paper. First section will have 50 questions from General Knowledge paper and second section will have 50 subject-specific questions. There will not be any negative marking for wrong answers.

BSEB is also expected to release BSTET 2019 admit card soon. The BSTET 2019 admit cards will also be available on the official website, 'bsebstet2019.in'.

