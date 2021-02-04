Bihar Board Declares D.El.Ed Exam Result

Bihar DElEd result: Bihar board has declared D.El.Ed exam result today.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course for the first year exam of 2019-2020 session and second year exam of 2018-2020 session. The Bihar D.El.Ed. result is available on the official website of the Board.

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Result

Candidates can download the result using their roll number.

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा डी०एल०एड० (फेस टू फेस) पाठ्यक्रम सत्र 2019-21 के प्रथम वर्ष एवं सत्र 2018-20 के द्वितीय वर्ष का परीक्षाफल जारी कर दिया गया है।



परीक्षाफल को वेबसाइट https://t.co/PYuDLrsjTJ पर दिनांक 04.02.2021 के अपराह्न से देखा जा सकता है। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) February 3, 2021

The exams were held in December and as per reports over 20 thousand candidates had appeared for the exam out of which more than 19,000 candidates have qualified.

The Bihar board had earlier scheduled the D.El.Ed. (face to face) exams in July- August, 2020. The exams were postponed and were held in December.

Apart from conducting board exams, the BSEB also conducts departmental exams like Diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education and teachers training exam.

Meanwhile, the Board has started conducting intermediate (Class 12) exams in the state. The board has asked students to wear face masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus. They have also been asked not to wear shoes or socks and wear slippers only to avoid any instance of cheating or malpractice. The Bihar intermediate board exams will be held till February 13.

Click here for more Jobs News