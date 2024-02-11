Breaking Barriers: In A First, CAPF Constable Exam Being Held In 13 Regional Languages

CAPF Constable Exam 2024: Inclusion of regional languages aims to boost local youth participation.

Offering an equal and significant employment opportunity to youths across the nation, the constable recruitment exam for the Central Armed Police Forces - CRPF, BSF, and CISF - will be held in 13 regional languages alongside Hindi and English, for the first time.

The examination will be held from February 20 to March 7 in 128 cities nationwide. Around 48 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the examination, as per the official statement.

The decision aims to enhance the involvement of local youth in CAPFs, increase their chances of selection, and promote regional languages. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to include 13 regional languages alongside Hindi and English in the constable (general duty) exam for CAPFs, effective January 1, 2024.

Described as a 'historic decision,' the move seeks to increase the participation of local youths in CAPFs and support the use of regional languages.

The question papers are now available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, in addition to Hindi and English.

The constable exam, a major recruitment test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), attracts numerous applicants nationwide. To facilitate the implementation of the decision, the MHA and SSC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

"With this initiative of the Central Government, youths across the country have been given a golden opportunity to participate in the Constable (General Duty) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the nation," the statement said.