BR Sharma IAS appointed JKPSC chairperson

Newly appointed Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) BR Sharma IAS called on Union Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

A 1984 batch IAS officer, BR Sharma belongs to Jammu and Kashmir Cadre and was Chief Secretary in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before proceeding on deputation to the Central Government.

He was later appointed Chairperson Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and was re-employed for 2 years after superannuation.

Recently, Mr Sharma put in a request to Department of Personnel and Training for being relieved from the post of Chairperson SSC.

While wishing good luck to Mr Sharma, Dr Singh expressed the need to promptly revive the recruitment process to various posts in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As Chairman PSC of the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma has crucial responsibility ahead, for which his long administrative experience and knowledge of Jammu and Kashmir will be of help," Dr Singh said.

Mr Sharma also gave Dr Singh an update of the current status of the various selection processes under SSC which had got disturbed due to COVID pandemic.

He said, it had been an honour for him to serve in the highly important position of Chairperson SSC, particularly at a time when the Government of India is seeking to bring in maximum transparency and objectivity in selection to various governments posts.

