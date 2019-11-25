BPSSC Releases Prelim, Main Exam Marks For Steno ASI, Excise SI Posts

BPSSC has released prelim, main exam marks for Steno ASI, Excise SI posts

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the marks obtained by candidates who appeared for the preliminary and main examinations conducted for recruitment of Steno ASI and Excise Sub-Inspector. The examinations were conducted on June 9 and August 28 respectively. The final result for Steno ASI was released on September 19 and for Excise Sub-Inspector was announced on October 25, 2019.

The marks scored by candidates in the prelim and main examination will be available on the Commission's website till December 5 after which the link will be de-activated.

Candidates can view their marks using their prelim exam roll number and date of birth.

Apart from the marks, candidates can also check the category-wise cut off marks for prelim and main examination.

BPSSC had announced 174 vacancies for Steno ASI, and 126 vacancies for Excise Sub-Inspector.

In the final merit list, 124 candidates were selected against the 126 Excise Sub-Inspector vacancy and 173 candidates were selected against 174 Steno ASI vacancies.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks here and the cutoff marks for Steno ASI here and for Excise SI here.

