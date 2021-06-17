Bihar Police Subordinate Services: 6,670 Candidates Qualify

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2021 has been declared

A total of 6,670 candidates have qualified for various posts under the Bihar Police Subordinate Services. The BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2021 is available on the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2021

The BPSSC had notified this recruitment on December 22, 2019 and a total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared for the preliminary test.

A total of 50,072 candidates had qualified the prelims and were shortlisted for the main exam which was held on November 29, 2020.

The BPSSC had shortlisted a total of 15,588 candidates for the physical efficiency test on the basis of their performance in the main exam the result of which was announced on January 16. The physical efficiency test was held from March 22 to April 12.

Click here for more Jobs News