BPSC Prelims Results Of 63th Combined Competitive Exam Announced, Check Here

BPSC Result @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in: BPSC Prelims Results Of 63th Combined Competitive Exam Announced

BPSC Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 63rd Combined Competitive examination prelims results. Candidates who had appeared for it can download the result pdf and check their roll number from the official website BPSC. BPSC prelims results link has also been provided here in this article. The exam was held on July 1 2018. The exam was held in 271 centres of 19 districts in the state. According to a statement released by BPSC, 90,697 candidates had appeared for the exam. The commission has now published the roll numbers of 4,257 candidates.

Candidates can check the BPSC result at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Check your BPSC Prelims Results Here

The last date to complete the application process for the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination after paying the application fee is September 10, 2018.

Candidates can fill the application form on the next day of paying application fee after 11:00 am.

Candidates can visit BPSC official website (bpsc.bih.nic.in), for detailed information on application process and eligibility criteria.

BPSC has also increased the number of vacancies advertised under the 64th Combined Competitive Exam. Earlier the vacancies advertised were 1255 which has been increased by 1395.

Meanwhile, BPSC in a notification had said that will release the 60th and 62nd Combined Competitive Examinations mains written results in the first week of September while the 63rd prelims exam results will be out in second week of September, said the notification.

