BPSC Releases Exam Schedule For 60th And 62nd Common Combined Main Exam

Share EMAIL PRINT BPSC Releases Exam Schedule For 60th, 62nd Common Combined Main Exam New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam. The main examination will begin on April 27 and end on May 4, 2018. The exams will be conducted in one sitting at exam centres in the Patna Headquarters. The result for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was released on September 13, 2017. The commission had earlier extended the deadline for online pplication for the main examination from January 24 to February 12, 2018.



A total of 8282 candidates had qualified in the preliminary examination and were eligible to appear in the main examination.



The detailed schedule for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main (Written) Examination is given below:



April 27, 2018 General Hindi

April 28, 2018 General Knowledge Paper I

April 29, 2018 General Knowledge Paper II

May 4, 2018 Optional Subject (selected by the candidate in their application form)



The exam will be conducted from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.



The admit card for the main examination will be released a week before the examination. Candidates who completed the application process on time will be able to download their hall ticket for the exam from the official website. The admit cards will not be sent via post. The Commission has published the updated syllabus for Main examination on September 12, 2017.



