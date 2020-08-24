Bihar Public Service Commission Announces To Fill 133 Faculty Posts

BPSC recruitment 2020: Application forms will be available on August 25.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced to fill 133 vacancies in Professor, Associate Professor and Lecturer posts in government engineering colleges, government polytechnic and government women polytechnic institutes. Application forms for the recruitment will be available from August 25. Candidates can register for the exam online latest by September 11. The last date for submission of fees and application forms is September 16 and 23, respectively. The last date by which the hard copy of the online application form should reach the concerned authority is September 30.

Job Notification

Vacancy Details

Professor (Mechanical Engineering) in Government Engineering Colleges: 36 posts

Associate Professor (Electronics and Communication Engineering) in Government Engineering Colleges: 50 posts

Lecturer (Mathematics) in Government polytechnic and government women polytechnic institutes: 47 posts

For the lecturer post, candidates will be selected through various parameters which will be based on the academic record, research work, written test and interview.

For the professor and associate professor posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of academic background, research publication, seminar presentation, sponsored research project, research guidance, research publications, etc. There will be no written test for selection to these posts. However, candidates will be shortlisted and interviewed.

Eligibility Criteria

Professor: Candidates with PhD in Mechanical engineering are eligible to apply. Candidates must have minimum 10 years of experience in teaching or research field of which minimum 3 years should be in a post equivalent to that of Associate Professor. Candidates also have minimum 6 research publications at the level of Associate professor and should have guided 2 PhD candidates. Those who have 10 research publications are exempted from the PhD supervisor criteria.

Associate Professor: Candidates must have PhD in electronics and communication engineering can apply. Candidates should have minimum 6 research publications and should have minimum 8 years of research or teaching experience of which at least 2 years should be post PhD experience.

Lecturer: Candidates with Master's degree in Mathematics are eligible to apply.

For all the three posts candidates must have obtained first class at either Bachelor's or Master's level in the same discipline as the qualifying degree for the post. The research publication should be in SCI journals or UGC or AICTE approved list of journals.