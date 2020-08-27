Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Notifies More Vacancies In Engineering, Polytechnic Institutes

BPSC recruitment 2020: The option to apply for these posts will begin tomorrow (August 28).

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified more vacancies in government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes. The BPSC has been notifying vacancies in these institutions since August 4. So far, the Commission has announced over 400 vacancies in Lecturer, Professor, Associate Professor, Principal and Head of the Department (HOD) posts.

On August 25 and 26, BPSC announced to fill over 100 vacancies in HOD, Professor and Associate Professor post in the colleges.

Application forms are available online at the website of the BPSC. Candidates can fill and submit them online before the deadline.

Candidates can register for the recruitment till September 16. The option to submit the application form will end on September 28.

Candidates should deposit the exam fee latest by September 21.

After submission of application forms online, candidates have to send the hardcopy of the application form to the BPSC office through speed post or registered post. The deadline for this is October 5.

Vacancy Details