BPSC Announces Professor Vacancies In Government Engineering Colleges

BPSC: Application forms will be available online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 14.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Professor in Government Engineering Colleges. Application forms will be available online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 14. Candidates can register for the exam till August 31. In order to complete the registration process, candidates have to deposit the exam fees. The option to deposit exam fee will remain open till September 4. After depositing the exam fee candidates can submit the application forms till September 11.

Candidates also have to submit the hard copy of the online application form to the Commission. The hard copy should reach the BPSC latest by September 18 (5 pm).

The link to deposit exam fees will be activated a day after the candidate registers for the job. Likewise, the option to submit the application forms will be activated a day after the exam fee is deposited.

Candidates with Ph.D degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Chemistry or Computer Science and Engineering are eligible to apply for the recruitment. Applicants must also have studied these subjects at either Bachelor's or Master's level.

Candidates should also have minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching or research of which at least 3 years should be equivalent to that of an Associate Professor. In addition to this the applicant should at least have 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals or UGC or AICTE approved list of journals. Candidate must have guided 2 successful PhD candidates as Supervisor or co-supervisor till the date of eligibility of promotion.

For candidates who have 10 research publications, fulfilling conditions mentioned above, the criteria of being a PhD supervisor is exempted.

The minimum age limit for this job is 32 years as on August 1.

Vacancy Details

Professor in Electrical & Electronics: 7 posts

Professor in Computer Science and Engineering: 12 posts

Professor in Chemistry: 8 posts

Click here for more Jobs News