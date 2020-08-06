BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Announces Lecturer, Principal Vacancies For Polytechnic Colleges

BPSC has announced lecturer and principal vacancies for polytechnic colleges

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment on the post of Electrical Engineering Lecturer and Principal in Government Polytechnic and Government Women Polytechnic Institutes under the Science and Technology department of Bihar government.

The Commission has advertised 119 vacancies for the post of lecturer and 32 vacancies for the post of Principals.

For the post of lecturer, the applicant must have a BE, B.Tech., B.S., B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering or Technology with first class or equivalent. The lower age limit is 21 years and there is no upper age limit.

The selection for the post of lecturer will be on the basis of Academic Record and Research work, performance in a Written Test, Interview, and work experience.

For the post of Principal, the applicant must have a PhD in Electrical Engineering or Technology and must have first class degree at Bachelor's or Master's level in Electrical Engineering or Technology. Applicants with a Bachelor's and master's degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology can also apply.

Candidates with a PhD degree need to have minimum 12 years of experience in teaching or research or should have industry experience, and out of these at least two years must be post PhD experience minimum at the level of Lecturer. Candidates are also eligible if they have minimum 15 years of experience in teaching or research or should have industry experience, and out of these at least three years must be at the level of Lecturer.

The selection on the post of Principal will be based on academic background of the applicant, evaluation of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and teaching skill, and interview.

The registration for the recruitment will begin on BPSC website on August 7. The last date to apply is September 4, 2020.

