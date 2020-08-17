Bihar Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs In Government Polytechnic Colleges

BPSC Lecturer recruitment: Application forms will be available from August 19.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified vacancies in Lecturer posts in government polytechnic and government women polytechnic colleges. A total of 84 vacancies have been announced in Humanity (Economics), Chemistry and Physics subjects. Application forms will be available from August 19 and candidates can register till September 7 and submit the forms till September 18. After submitting the application forms online candidates have to download it and send it to BPSC office by post. The hard copy of the application forms should reach the BPSC office by September 25.

Candidates with postgraduate degree in the concerned subjects are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic record and research work, a written test and interview. The written test will be held to evaluate the work knowledge and teaching skills of the candidates. For the test, the syllabus of the relevant core subject of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC will be applicable. The test will carry a weightage of 40 marks in the total merit.

To lecturers engaged on contract basis in the post of Lecturer under Department of Science and Technology 5 marks will be awarded per year of work experience.

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment Details

Opening date for submission of application forms: August 19

Closing date for submission of application forms: September 18

Vacancy Details

Lecturer Physics: 27 posts

Lecturer Chemistry: 29 posts

Lecturer Humanity (Economics): 28 posts

