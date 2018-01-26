BPSC Recruitment 2018: 60th And 62nd Combined Competitive Main Exam In April The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification about the tentative dates for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main examination and 63rd Combined Preliminary Competitive examination.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BPSC Recruitment: 60th And 62nd Combined Competitive Main Exam In April New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification about the tentative dates for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main examination and 63rd Combined Preliminary Competitive examination. The Main examination for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination will be conducted in April 2018. The 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination will be conducted in the fourth week of June 2018. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later.



The result for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Preliminary examination was released on September 13, 2017. The application process for the main exam commenced in January 2018. The last date to submit the application fee and upload the details on the dashboard was January 24, 2018. The last date to complete the application process is February 5, 2018. Candidates will also need to send hard copies of the required documents by speed post/ registered post latest by February 15, 2018 till 5:00 pm.



The registration process for 63rd Combined Preliminary Competitive examination was conducted from November 13, 2017 to December 4, 2017. The last date was extended to December 11, 2017.



The admit card for the exams would be released on the official BPSC website (www.bpsc.bih.nic.in). The scheme of examination is also available on the website.



Click here for more



The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification about the tentative dates for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main examination and 63rd Combined Preliminary Competitive examination. The Main examination for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination will be conducted in April 2018. The 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination will be conducted in the fourth week of June 2018. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later.The result for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Preliminary examination was released on September 13, 2017. The application process for the main exam commenced in January 2018. The last date to submit the application fee and upload the details on the dashboard was January 24, 2018. The last date to complete the application process is February 5, 2018. Candidates will also need to send hard copies of the required documents by speed post/ registered post latest by February 15, 2018 till 5:00 pm.The registration process for 63rd Combined Preliminary Competitive examination was conducted from November 13, 2017 to December 4, 2017. The last date was extended to December 11, 2017. The admit card for the exams would be released on the official BPSC website (www.bpsc.bih.nic.in). The scheme of examination is also available on the website.Click here for more Jobs News