BPSC 56th-59th Main Exam Result Declared; Check Now

Main exam results have been declared by Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) for 56th-59th Combined Competitive examination. Candidates who had appeared for it can download the result pdf and check their roll number. The exam was held in July and November 2016 in the State. A total of 1933 candidates have qualified the exam. Online registration was conducted in September 2014 for a total of 746 vacancies, 10 posts were however reduced from the list. Candidates can check the BPSC result at bpsc.bih.nic.in.The Main examination for the Bihar 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination will be conducted in April 2018. The 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination will be conducted in the fourth week of June 2018. The preliminary exam result was declared on 13 September 2017.Likewise for the 63rd Combined Competitive preliminary exam registration was done in November 2017 for a total of 355 vacancies. For recruitment of Assistant Professor in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals under the Health Department, BPSC will begin interview on 7 March. The interview will continue till 24 March 2018 and candidates shall have to carry important documents to the venue on the interview day.Likewise the third phase of interview for Dentist recruitment will begin on 15 March.