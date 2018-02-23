BPSC 56th-59th Main Exam Result Declared; Check Now

The Main examination for the Bihar 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination will be conducted in April 2018. The 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination will be conducted in the fourth week of June 2018. The preliminary exam result was declared on 13 September 2017.
Likewise for the 63rd Combined Competitive preliminary exam registration was done in November 2017 for a total of 355 vacancies.
CommentsAssistant Professor in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals under the Health Department, BPSC will begin interview on 7 March. The interview will continue till 24 March 2018 and candidates shall have to carry important documents to the venue on the interview day.
Likewise the third phase of interview for Dentist recruitment will begin on 15 March.