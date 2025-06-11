BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 28 Posts In Bihar Transport Department, Check Details

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 28 Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI) in the state's Transport Department. The application window opened on June 10, 2025, and will remain active until July 3, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 28

Post Name: Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI)

Department: Bihar Transport Department

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Step 1. Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in or bpscpat.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Online Application" link

Step 3. Register and log in to the portal

Step 4. Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee

Step 5. Download and print the submitted application form

Step 6. Send the printed application form with documents to the BPSC office

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on a written examination followed by an interview.

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2025: Written Examination

The written test will comprise three objective-type papers of 100 marks each, with a duration of two hours per paper:

Paper 1: General Studies - Questions will be based on subjects such as History, Geography, Political Science, Indian Constitution, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and current affairs.

Paper 2: Technical Subject - Candidates must choose between Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering, based on their qualifications.

Paper 3: Motor Vehicle Rules and Acts - Covers Bihar Motor Vehicle Rules (1992), Motor Vehicle Act (1988), and Central Motor Vehicle Rules (1989).

There will be no negative marking in the written examination.

Interview

Candidates who secure minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The minimum qualifying marks are:

General: 40%

Backward Class: 36.5%

Extremely Backward Class: 34%

SC/ST and Women: 32%

The interview will assess candidates' subject knowledge, awareness of current affairs, personality traits, and suitability for the role.