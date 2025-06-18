BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Vacancies Increased To 1,264, DSP Posts Added; Prelims In August

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the vacancy list for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. In a fresh update, BPSC announced the inclusion of 14 additional posts for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), taking the total number of vacancies from 1,250 to 1,264 across various state government departments.

The requisition for DSP posts was received from the Home Department (Police Branch), Bihar, Patna, on June 16, 2025. Notably, the earlier notification had no vacancies for key roles such as DSP or Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Application Process Underway

The online application process for the 71st BPSC CCE began on June 2, 2025, and will remain open until June 30, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Applications are being accepted exclusively through online mode.

BPSC also clarified that if other departments submit additional vacancy requests before the deadline, those will be incorporated into the same recruitment cycle.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Important Details

Total Vacancies: Increased to 1,264

New Posts Added: 14 DSP posts

Application Start Date: June 2, 2025

Application Deadline: June 30, 2025

Exam Mode: Offline (Prelims followed by Mains and Interview)

Prelims Exam Date: Expected in August 2025 (exact date to be announced)

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Age Limit

General (Male): 21-37 years

General/OBC/EWS (Female): 21-40 years

SC/ST: 21-42 years

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/Other States: Rs 600

SC/ST and Female (Bihar): Rs 150

Biometric Fee (All Categories): Rs 200

How To Apply For BPSC 71st CCE 2025

Visit bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link for "BPSC 71st CCE"

Register to generate your login credentials

Log in and fill out the application form

Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the acknowledgment slip

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: What's Next?

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates on the exact date of the preliminary examination, admit card release, and any further vacancy revisions. The commission has already indicated that prelims are tentatively scheduled for August 2025.