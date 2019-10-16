BPSC Explains Higher Cut Off For OBC Category In 63rd Civil Services Exam

BPSC has issued a clarification about higher cut off for OBC categories

In the final result released for 63rd Bihar Civil Services exam, the Commission set the cut off marks for Backward Classes category at 595 (588 for female candidates) and for General (unreserved) category at 588 (575 for female candidates). The difference in the cut off sparked outrage from candidates who questioned the validity of reservation system if the cut off for reserved categories was being set higher than unreserved categories.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a clarification on the final cut off marks decided for the 63rd Bihar Civil Services examination. BPSC had released the final result for the 63rd Civil Service exam on October 14.

The Commission has said that candidates are allotted posts on the basis of post-preference submitted by them. Based on post-preference and number of available vacancies, last rank in BC category to be allotted a seat was 182.

After rank 182, rest all candidates in the OBC category along with General category were allotted the available vacancies on the post of Labour Enforcement Officer. These vacancies fell in the unreserved category and hence those OBC category candidates who were selected on these posts are considered in unreserved category instead of OBC category.

Since the last rank in BC category, rank 182, had scored 595 marks, and the last rank in general category, rank 227, had scored 588 marks, the cut off marks for BC category is higher than that of general category. This same rule applies to female candidates as well.

10 BC category candidates whose rank is between 183 and 227 have all been selected for the post of Labour Enforcement Officer against general category vacancies.

