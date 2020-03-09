BPSC Notifies 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam

BPSC has notified 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for 31st Judicial Services Exam. Through this exam, the Commission will fill 221 Civil Judge vacancies. The online registration for the exam will begin on March 12, 2020. The registration process will conclude on March 28, 2020.

Candidates who register for the exam will be required to pay application fee by April 3, 2020. Those who complete the registration and application fee payment process will have to apply for the exam. The last date to complete the application is April 13, 2020.

Candidates who register for the exam will be able to pay application fee after 11 am on the next day. After fee payment, the application form link will be made available to the candidate on the next day of making the fee payment.

The application fee for SC and ST candidates form Bihar, all women candidates who are a resident of Bihar, and for Differently-abled candidates is Rs. 150. Application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 600.

An applicant must be a law graduate from an institute approved by Bar Council of India. The lower age limit is 22 years and upper age limit is 35 years. For candidates in reserved categories and women candidates, the upper age limit is 40 years.

The selection process will include a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam and interview for shortlisted candidates.

