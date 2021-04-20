Bihar Auditor Preliminary Exam On April 25, Admit Cards Released

BPSC will conduct Auditor prelims on April 25.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Auditor preliminary examination scheduled on April 25. The Commission has released a declaration form for candidates to fill and submit on exam day. On the exam day, candidates have been asked to carry the admit card, photo identity card and sanitizer bottle. Candidates have also been asked to wear masks.

BPSC Exam Admit Card

The recruitment was notified in October 2020. A total of 373 vacancies will be filled.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will be of 2 hours duration and will comprise questions from objective type multiple choice questions.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited applications to fill 138 Assistant Audit Officer posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The last date to fill and submit the forms is May 15. Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics graduates, candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, or CS qualifications can apply for this post. The age of the candidates should be between 21-37 years as on August 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules, the Commission has said.

