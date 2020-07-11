Bihar Announces Assistant Professor Vacancies In Electrical Engineer

BPSC has announced Assistant Professor vacancies in Electrical Engineering

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment of Assistant Professors in Electrical Engineering department in Government Engineering Colleges under the Science and Technology Department of State Government. The Commission has announced total 287 vacancies out of which 96 are earmarked for women candidates.

An applicant must have a first class B.E., B.Tech., BS, B.Sc. (Engineering) degree or integrated M.Tech. degree in Electrical Engineering.

The lower age limit is 22 years and there is no upper age limit.

The selection process will involve a written examination which will be objective in nature followed by an interview.

The written exam will test a candidate's professional knowledge and teaching aptitude. There will be 80 questions carrying total 40 marks in the examination. The exam will be of 2 hours' duration. The interview will carry 15 marks weightage.

Academic record and research input will carry 20 marks weightage. 25 marks is reserved for candidates who are working on contract basis on the post of Assistant professor under Department of Science and Technology and possessing minimum eligibility-criteria, with five marks awarded for each year of teaching experience.

The registration process for the recruitment will be held from July 13 to July 30. Last date to pay application fee is August 7 and last date to apply online is August 14. After completing the application process, applicants have to send the hard copy of the application along with required certificates to the Commission office. The documents must reach the Commission office by August 24, 2020.

