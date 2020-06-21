Gaurav Kumar Kashyap Tops BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2017

Gaurav Kumar Kashyap has topped in the BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2017

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam. Gaurav Kumar Kashyap has topped in the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam. The final merit list of candidates who have been successful in the exam is available on the Commission's official website.

BPSC held the main exam for Assistant Engineer selection from August 5 to August 9, 2020. Total 1006 candidates appeared for the exam and Commission shortlisted 271 candidates for the interview process. The interview process was held from June 15 to June 19, 2020 and 269 candidates appeared for the interview.

After the interview process, candidates were shortlisted on the basis of marks in main exam and interview. Total 102 candidates have been placed in the merit list.

BPSC has also released cut off marks for written exam and final exam. The cut off marks for final exam for unreserved categories is 506 for male candidates and 419 for female candidates. Cut off marks for SC male candidates is 437 and for SC female candidates is 327. The cut off marks for ST category candidates is 489.

BPSC had announced 102 Assistant Mechanical Engineer vacancies in 2017 with the Water Resource Department of Bihar Government.

