BPSC Releases Main Exam Result For Assistant Engineer Recruitment

BPSC has released main exam result for Assistant Engineer recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main written exam result for Assistant Engineer recruitment in Civil and Mechanical disciplines. The result is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the main exam will be called for interview. Interview dates will be announced later.

The Commission had advertised 102 vacancies in Civil Engineering discipline and 6 vacancies in Mechanical Engineering discipline. The main exam was held by the Commission from August 5 to August 9, 2020.

In the Civil discipline, total 1006 candidates appeared for the main exam, out of which 271 have qualified. The roll numbers of qualified candidates has been published on the official website.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Result (Civil)

In the Mechanical discipline, total 50 candidates sat for the main exam, out of which 17 have qualified. Qualified candidates can check their roll numbers in the result document released on BPSC website.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Result (Mechanical)

Candidates who appeared for the main exam can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Download the result document.

Step four: Open the result document and check for your roll number.

The interview process for qualified candidates will be held at the Commission's office in Patna.

