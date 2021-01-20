Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Exam On February 7: BPSC

BPSC will conduct the APO prelims exam on February 7.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified that the preliminary exam for selection of Assistant Prosecution Officer will be held on February 7. The recruitment was announced on February 6, 2020. A total of 553 posts will be filled by the BPSC through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The exam will be held in seven districts in the state, the BPSC has said in an official notification available on its website.

Admit cards of the exam will be released a week before the commencement of the exam, the Commission has also said.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions related to general awareness and law subject. The question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English. The exam will be objective type. There will be penalty marking for wrong answer. For every wrong answer one-fourth of the total marks will be deducted.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The main exam will have 7 papers.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will appear for the interview, which will be of 100 marks.

