66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card Released

The admit cards of the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) exam have been released. The exam will be held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 27. Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam and then for the personal interview. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

Download BPSC Admit Card

This is the preliminary test for selection to 562 posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify in this test will appear for the main exam. The preliminary test will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The exam will be of 150 marks.

In another decision, the Bihar Public Service Commission has rescheduled the exam for Project Manager post. The exam will be held in April, 2021. The Project Managers will be appointed in District Industry Centres under the Department of Industries. A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

