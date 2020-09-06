Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) Notifies Jobs, Registration Begins

BIS recruitment 2020: Apply within September 26

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies at its headquarters in New Delhi and offices located in the country. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, online, till September 26. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview or skill test.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director (Administration & Finance): 2 posts

Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs): 1 post

Assistant Director (Library): 1 post

Assistant Section Officer: 17 posts

Personal Assistant: 16 posts

Junior Translator (Hindi): 1 post

Library Assistant: 1 post

Stenographer: 17 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 79 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 36 posts

The online exam is scheduled, tentatively, to be held on November 8. Admit cards for the exam is likely to be released on October 20.

The exam would comprise questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language.

For Junior Hindi Translator and Library Assistant post, there will be no quantitative aptitude paper, instead there will be 50 questions from general Hindi and vocabulary and library science.

"The candidates will be required to secure aleast 50 % marks in aggregate out of total maximum marks in the on-line examination, to be considered for next selection process," says BIS.



