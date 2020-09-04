Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) Announces Jobs, Registration Begins On September 5

BIS recruitment 2020: Application forms will be available from September 5.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced jobs and application forms for this will be available from September 5. The job notification has been released by the weekly recruitment journal, Employment News.

Bureau of Indian Standards Website

Detailed notification is not available yet.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director (Administration & Finance): 2 posts

Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs): 1 post

Assistant Director (Library): 1 post

Assistant Section Officer: 17 posts

Personal Assistant: 16 posts

Junior Translator (Hindi): 1 post

Library Assistant: 1 post

Stenographer: 17 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 79 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 36 posts

"Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs), Govt. of India and responsible for activities in the field of Standardization, Product and System Certification, Hallmarking of Gold/Silver Jewellery Laboratory Testing, etc. in the country, invites on-line applications from the ELIGIBLE individuals for filling up of vacancies in the following posts by direct recruitment at BIS Headquarters, New Delhi and its offices located in the country," reads the notice released by Employment News.

