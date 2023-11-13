Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Phase 2 Sees Addition Of Over 50,000 Vacancies

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Phase 2 aims to fill a total of 1,21,370 vacancies.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of seats in the ongoing school teacher recruitment for middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the state, adding 50,263 positions. Interested candidates can apply for BPSC TRE recruitment 2023 on the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The registration deadline without a late fee is November 14, and with a late fee, it is November 17. The application submission deadline is November 25. The BPSC TRE recruitment aims to fill 1,21,370 school teacher vacancies in this phase, with 69,706 vacancies initially planned for Phase 2.

Unreserved and general category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 750, while female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories will need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. Late registration with a fee of Rs 200 is allowed from November 14 to 17, 2023.

BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for School Teacher recruitment on the homepage.

Complete the registration form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit.

Download a copy of the registration form for future reference.

Print a copy for further use.

For Middle School Teachers (Class 6-8): Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor's degree with a 2-Year diploma in elementary education.

Possess a bachelor/master's degree with 50% marks and a BEd degree.

Bachelor degree with 45% marks and a BEd degree (NCTE Norms).

Bachelor degree with 50% marks and either a BA BEd or BSc Ed degree.

Master's degree with 55% marks and a 3-Year BEd - MEd Course.

For TGT teachers (Class 9-10): Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree.

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% Marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree.

Four-year degree in BAEd/BScEd.

Should have passed the STET Paper I exam.

For TGT Teachers (Class 9-10) with a special focus: Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree.

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% Marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree.

Four-year degree in BAEd/BScEd.

Should have passed the STET Paper I Exam (subject-wise).

For PGT teachers (Class 11-12): Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree.

Have a master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree.

Possess a master's degree in the relevant subject with a 4-year degree in BAEd/BScEd.

Have a master's degree with 55% marks and a BEd - MEd 3-year degree.

Have passed the STET Paper II Exam.

