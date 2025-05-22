Bihar Special Teacher Recruitment 2025: 7279 Vacancies, Details Here

BSEB Special Teacher Recruitment: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET) for 7,279 vacancies. The BSSTET exam will help select teachers who will help students with special needs in regular schools. While the official date for the exam has not been released, the official notice is expected soon.

BSEB Special Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Paper 1 will be conducted for 5,534 candidates seeking eligibility to teach students of class 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be conducted for 1,745 candidates wanting to be a Special Teacher for class 6 to 8.

BSEB Special Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the post of Special Teacher (any class level), candidates must first clear the BSSTET exam.

Candidates who have achieved minimum marks of 50 per cent in class 12 and has done D.EI.Ed in Special Education or B.Ed in Special Education will be eligible to apply for class 1 to 5 post.

For candidates to be eligible for class 6 to 8 Special teacher post, they must have a bachelor's degree and B.Ed in Special Education.

The Candidate must be a minimum of 18 years old and should not be older than 47 years old.

BSEB Special Teacher Recruitment: Question Paper Format

The question paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions.

There will not be any negative marking in this year's exam.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can keep checking the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com.