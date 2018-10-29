Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Recruitment For Assistant Manager, Assistant (Multipurpose)

Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Recruitment Announces Vacancies For Graduates

The Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manger, and Assistant (Multipurpose). The number of vacancies advertised for Assistant Manager is 108 and number of vacancies advertised for Assistant (Multipurpose) is 326. The application process is online and the selection will be through an online examination. BSCB will be recruiting for itself and District Central Co-operative Banks in Bihar.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: November 22, 2018

Last date to pay fee online: November 22, 2018

Tentative date for online examination: December 2018 or January 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a graduate or hold an equivalent degree from a recognized institute in India.

In case of Assistant manager post, preference will be given to candidates with an MBA degree.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 21 years and upper age limit is 33 years.

Candidates are advised to check official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can fill the application form online through BSCB official website. The online application link is available under the recruitment tab.

The examination fee to be submitted is Rs. 400+GST for SC/ST candidates and Rs. 600+GST for all other category candidates. Examination fee shall be paid online only.

