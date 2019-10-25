Bihar Police Releases Final Result For Excise Sub-Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police has released final result for Excise Sub-Inspector recruitment

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for Excise Sub-Inspector recruitment. The Commission has shortlisted 124 candidates as against 126 vacancies that were advertised. The Commission has released the roll numbers of candidates who have been placed in the merit list.

Total 86,595 candidates had appeared in the preliminary exam conducted for recruitment of Excise Sub-Inspector with Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Government of Bihar.

2,600 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in main examination. Out of the total candidates who appeared in the main examination, 772 were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

After PET, 211 candidates were found eligible. Out of these 211 candidates, 124 were selected on the basis of category-wise available vacancies. Out of the finally selected candidates, 72 are male candidates and 52 are female candidates.

The two unfilled vacancies were vacancies reserved for SC category.

Candidates who appeared for PET for Excise Sub-Inspector post can check their qualifying status from the result pdf here or can also check their result from the official BPSSC website, 'bpssc.bih.nic.in'.

