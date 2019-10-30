Bihar Police Announces 496 Mobile Squad Constable Vacancies

Bihar Police has announced 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released recruitment notice for Mobile Squad Constable post. There are 496 vacancies available. Candidates who are selected will be recruited with the Transport department. The application process has begun online and will conclude on November 29, 2019. The selection process will involve a written exam which will be of qualifying nature followed by a Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test. The exam date will be announced by the Board later.

Any applicant who has passed intermediate or 10+2 from a recognized education board as on August 1, 2019, is eligible to apply for Constable recruitment with CSBC. The candidate must also possess Driving License for two or for-wheeler Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV).

The lower age limit is 18 years across categories. The upper age limit is 25 years for general category candidates, 27 years for backward classes and OBC category male candidates, 28 years for backward classes and OBC category female candidates, and 30 years for SC and ST category candidates. 5 years' relaxation on upper age limit is permissible for Home Guards trained and stationed in Bihar.

There will be two stages for selection. The first stage will be a written examination. The written examination will be of 2-hours' duration, and will be OMR-based objective test.

Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of performance in the written test will appear for a Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of total marks scored by candidates in the PET and PMT round.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.