Bihar Police Announces 212 Enforcement Sub-Inspector Vacancies

BPSSC has announced 212 Enforcement Sub-Inspector vacancies

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced recruitment on 212 vacancies for Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department. The online application process will begin on December 3, 2019 and conclude on January 6, 2020. The selection process will involve a preliminary exam, main exam, physical standards test, and interview.

The applicant must have passed graduation degree from a recognized institute or university in India.

Male applicants belonging to general and EWS category must not be younger than 21 years and older than 42 years. Candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement which is available on the BPSSC website. The age limit will be calculated as on August 1, 2019. Also, all such candidates who fulfill the upper age limit criteria on August 1, 2014 are also eligible to apply.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for SC and ST category candidates. For all other categories, the application fee is Rs. 700.

The Commission will announce date for preliminary exam in due course of time. The preliminary exam, which is the first stage in the selection process, will be objective in nature. There will be 100 questions carrying total 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The prelim test will have questions from topics of General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Click here for more Jobs News