Bihar Constable Written Exam Result 2018 Declared @ Csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the result for the written exam which was conducted for recruitment of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The exam was conducted for a total of 1669 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on June 10, 2018 and the result for the same have been released on the official website. Thos who have qualified in the written exam will now appear in PET.

Bihar Constable Written Exam 2018: How to check result?

Step one: Go to official CSBC, Bihar website: www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the Written Exam Result link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and look for your roll number in the qualifying list.

As per the notice released by CSBC, admit cards were issued to 54,310 candidates out of which 42,927 candidates appeared for the written exam. Out of those who appeared, 2,046 candidates were disqualified for writing wrong roll number in their OMR sheet. Of the rest, 30,049 candidates scored the minimum required marks in the written exam.

As per the norms, the number of candidates called for PET should be five times the number of available vacancies. Hence, the merit list has been prepared keeping in mind the number of vacancies and marks scored by candidates in the written test.

