CSBC Bihar Declares Driver Constable Written Exam Result

Bihar Constable Result 2018: Know How To Check

CSBC Bihar constable written exam result has been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Results have been released for driver constable and firemen driver in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services, respectively. The exam was held on June 10, 2018 at 84 centres in Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. A total of 1669 posts were advertised by CSBC out of which 969 vacancies are in Bihar Fire Service. Applications were invited from 10+2 pass candidates.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam are now eligible to appear for the physical fitness test. The last stage of selection process will be driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test.

The written exam is of qualifying in nature. Candidates who have scored more than 30% marks have been declared qualified.

Go to the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on 'Written Examination for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services'

Download the result file

Check your roll number

