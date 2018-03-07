Bihar Constable Recruitment 2018: Apply For 1669 Driver Constable Vacancies In Bihar Police And Bihar Fire Services Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released notification for recruitment of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT 1669 Driver Constable Vacancies In Bihar Police And Bihar Fire Services New Delhi: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released notification for recruitment of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. Last date to apply online is March 23, 2018. There are a total of 700 vacancies in the Bihar Police and 969 vacancies in Bihar Fire Service. The selection process will constitute three stages, the preliminary stage being a written test which will be qualifying in nature followed by a physical fitness test and the last stage will be a driving test.





Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have passed intermediate (10+2) exam or equivalent from a recognized board.





Candidate must hold a LMV/HMV Permanent License issued at least one year prior to the date of the advertisement (February 21, 2018).





The lower age limit is 18 years. Upper age limit for general category candidates is 25 years, for male candidates belonging to backward classes is 27 years, for female candidates belonging to backward classes is 28 years, and for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is 30 years.



Application Process



The online application link is available on the official CSBC website (www.csbc.bih.nic.in). Candidates belonging to the general category and backward classes will have to pay Rs. 450 as application fee, while the application fee for those belonging to SC and ST categories is Rs. 112.





Selection Process



Candidates will have to appear for a written test first which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who succeed in scoring 30% marks of the total marks in the written exam will then be called to appear in the physical fitness test. Physical fitness test will also be qualifying in nature. Those who qualify will then appear for driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test.





Click here for more



Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released notification for recruitment of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. Last date to apply online is March 23, 2018. There are a total of 700 vacancies in the Bihar Police and 969 vacancies in Bihar Fire Service. The selection process will constitute three stages, the preliminary stage being a written test which will be qualifying in nature followed by a physical fitness test and the last stage will be a driving test.Candidate must have passed intermediate (10+2) exam or equivalent from a recognized board.Candidate must hold a LMV/HMV Permanent License issued at least one year prior to the date of the advertisement (February 21, 2018).The lower age limit is 18 years. Upper age limit for general category candidates is 25 years, for male candidates belonging to backward classes is 27 years, for female candidates belonging to backward classes is 28 years, and for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is 30 years.The online application link is available on the official CSBC website (www.csbc.bih.nic.in). Candidates belonging to the general category and backward classes will have to pay Rs. 450 as application fee, while the application fee for those belonging to SC and ST categories is Rs. 112. Candidates will have to appear for a written test first which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who succeed in scoring 30% marks of the total marks in the written exam will then be called to appear in the physical fitness test. Physical fitness test will also be qualifying in nature. Those who qualify will then appear for driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test.Click here for more Jobs News