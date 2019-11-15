Bihar Asks Applicants To Upload Correct Photograph In Constable Recruitment Application

CSBC Bihar has asked applicants to upload correct photo in constable application

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released an important update for the applicants of Constable recruitment announced in October. CSBC had announced more than 11,000 constable vacancies in October and had invited application till November 4, 2019. The constable vacancies were advertised for Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Now that application process has ended, CSBC has released a notice for candidates who have uploaded an unclear photograph in their application forms or have not uploaded photograph at all. The Board has asked all such candidates to upload a clear photograph from November 18 to November 20, 2019.

The Board has released a list of such applicants who need to make correction in the photograph in their application form. The list can be seen here.

After form correction process is over, the board is expected to announce the examination date for the first stage of the selection process.

There will be two stages for selection. The first stage will be a written examination. The written examination will be of 2-hours duration, and will be OMR-based objective test.

Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of performance in the written test will appear for a Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of total marks scored by candidates in the PET and PMT round.

