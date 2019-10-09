Bihar Board To Conclude Recruitment Application For Assistant, Stenographer Post Tomorrow

BIhar Board will conclude recruitment application for Assistant, Stenographer post tomorrow

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will conclude the application process for recruitment on various posts for Bihar Board Office tomorrow. The Board has announced vacancies on 5 different posts. All posts are contractual. The contractual period will be for 11 months. This could be extended subject to satisfactory service and requirement by the Board.

As per the Board's advertisement, there are 23 vacancies available for Assistant, 21 vacancies are available for Accounts Assistant, 3 vacancies are available for Stenographer, 10 vacancies available for Stenographer cum Computer Operator, and 18 vacancies are available for Data Entry Operator.

The minimum eligibility criterion for Assistant post is a graduation degree, for Accounts Assistant post is a graduation degree in Commerce. For Accounts Assistant post, candidates also need to have 5 years' work experience. Interested applicants should check the recruitment advertisement for more details on eligibility criteria.

For the Stenographer, and Stenographer cum Computer Operator posts, the minimum qualification required is intermediate degree in any stream. For Data Entry Operator post, the minimum eligibility criterion is an intermediate degree or a diploma from a recognized polytechnic. Again, candidates should refer to the detailed advertisement for information on eligibility criteria.

In case the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies, the board reserves the right to determine additional criteria for shortlisting the candidates.

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the Board's official website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in'. The application fee for General category and OBC candidates is Rs. 400 and for SC/ST category candidates is Rs. 100.

