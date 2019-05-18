BHEL Releases Admit Card For Engineer/ Executive Trainee Posts

BHEL Admit Card: Know How To Download

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released admit cards for the Engineer/ Executive trainee exam which is scheduled to be held on May 25 and 26. "No candidate without valid admit card and original identity proof (as per list indicated in admit card) shall be allowed to enter the exam/ test venue under any circumstance," reads the official update. Download Admit Card

BHEL will select candidates for Engineer/ Executive Trainee post on the basis of computer based exam and interview. "The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of 75% weightage to examination score & 25% weightage to interview stage," reads the official notification.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which caters to the needs of core sectors like Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation (including Railways), Defence, Water and various industries like Petrochemicals, Petroleum, Steel, Cement, Fertilizers etc. has announced 145 vacancies for this BHEL Executive Trainees recruitment.

Vacancies will be filled in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, HR and Finance disciplines.

BHEL has 17 Manufacturing plants, 8 Service centers and 4 Power Sector regional centers besides a large number of regional offices and project sites spread all over India.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.