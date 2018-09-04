Assam Police Warns Against Fake Job Hosting Website

When lakhs of jobless youth use internet for job search, little do they try to know about the authenticity of the job alert and hosting website. Consequent to one such incident in Assam, a fake recruitment advertisement led to a huge gatheting at Titaguri, Kokrajhar. The job advertisement hosted by one, gurugovt.com, read about a recruitment rally of the Territorial Army in 4 Corps Zone on 4-6 September. Many job aspirants reached the venue, as mentioned in the fake website.

Assam Police immediately took the concern to Twitter. 'Public Advisory on Fake Recruitment Advertisement doing the rounds on the internet,' it tweeted along with hashtags #ThinkBeforeYouApply and #FakeNews so as to reach maximum candidates, online.

This is not the first time Assam Police had to deal with such fake job alerts. On August 7, 2018 based on the information provided by another such fake website, candidates had gathered at Thakurbari, Sonitpur district.

The much sought after government bodies like Indian Railways, warn candidates against fake job alerts and recruitment notification time and again. IBPS and LIC are other such job options for which fake advertisements go viral.

Job aspirants should rely on official websites for job advertisements. Exam/ application fee in any case should always be paid through the official website of the recruiting bodies.