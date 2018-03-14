Assam Government Sets Up Separate Board For Medical Service Recruitment; 500 Doctors To Be Recruited

The minister, as reported by Assam Tribune, said that earlier with APSC it took more than an year to complete the recruitment process by which time candidates tend to accept offers from private hospitals. He also informed that the state gets only about 50 per cent of the doctors who pass out of medical colleges in the state.
"The rest opt for private institutions or go for higher studies. But, with the coming up of the medical colleges in Jorhat and Barpeta, we hope to retain around 250 doctors every year from the five colleges," said Himanta Biswa Sarma as reported by Assam Tribune.
Comments
Currently there are 1223 vacancies of doctors under the Director of Health Services, 102 doctor vacancies under Director of Health Services (FW), 558 posts are vacant under DME, and 13 posts are vacant under the Director of Ayush.
Click here for more Jobs News