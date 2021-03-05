Army To Hold Recruitment Rally In Rohtak From May 3, Registration Begins

Army recruitment rally will be held in Rohtak, Haryana from May 3 to May 20.

Indian Army has begun the registration process for the recruitment rally scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 20 at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana. The rally is being held for male candidates of districts Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat.

Apply Online

The rally will be held for recruitment to Soldier General Duty and Soldier Clerk/SKT post.

Candidates who have completed Class 10th and have secured 45% marks in aggregate and 33% marks in each subject are eligible for Soldier General Duty post.

Candidates who have completed 10+2 exam with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% marks in each subject are eligible for Soldier clerk post. For this post, securing 50% in English and Maths or Accounts or Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

Interested candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the website of Join Indian Army till April 17.

The admit cards will be issued to candidates from April 18.

