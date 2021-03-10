Army Recruitment Rally Begins At Dimapur, Nagaland; Over 10,500 Candidates To Participate

Army recruitment rally begins at Dimapur, Nagaland

Army recruitment rally has begun at Dimapur, Nagaland. Over 10500 youth have registered for the rally, an official statement said. The recruitment rally is being held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station, Dimapur and will be held till March 20.

Through this rally candidates will be selected for the common entrance exam which will be held for selection to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier NA /VET, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All arms), Soldier Tradesman 10th pass (all arms) and Soldier Tradesman 8th pass (all arms) posts.

In the rally, candidates will undergo a physical fitness test which would consists of beam (pull ups), 9 feet ditch and zig-zag balance. Physical measurements will be carried out as per the Physical standards set by the Indian Army for these posts.

Candidates will also undergo medical tests. "Unfit candidates will be referred to MH/CH/BH for specialist review. Candidates referred to specialist review should present themselves to the nominated MH/CH/BH within 14 days of the referral and report back to ARO for issue of Admit Card for Common Entrance Exam (CEE), in case declared FIT," the army has said.

Medically fit candidates will be issued admit cards for the common entrance exam. Details of the venue, location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards.

