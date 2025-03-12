Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Multiple Posts, Check Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Step 2. Scroll down and select the 'Agniveer Apply/Login' link.
Step 3. If you're a new user, register yourself; otherwise, log in using your username and password.
Step 4. Complete all the necessary fields, make the payment, and then click submit.
Step 5. Download the completed exam form and print a copy for your records.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection process includes written and physical tests. The written examination is scheduled for June, following which successful candidates will undergo physical tests.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit
Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years old to be eligible for participation in the recruitment drive.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Qualification Required
For Agniveer General Duty positions, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Required Documents/Information for Application
- Class 10 pass certificate
- Valid personal email address
- Mobile number
- Domicile details (including state, district, and tehsil/block) for JCO/OR enrolment application
- Scanned passport-size photograph
Apart from this, the Indian Army has also released notifications for Havildar, Junior Commission Officer, Religious Teacher Junior Commission Officer, Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Sepoy Pharma, and more.