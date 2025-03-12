Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Multiple Posts, Check Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has released the official notifications for the recruitments under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the Agniveer Rally until April 10, 2025. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the website.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2. Scroll down and select the 'Agniveer Apply/Login' link.

Step 3. If you're a new user, register yourself; otherwise, log in using your username and password.

Step 4. Complete all the necessary fields, make the payment, and then click submit.

Step 5. Download the completed exam form and print a copy for your records.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes written and physical tests. The written examination is scheduled for June, following which successful candidates will undergo physical tests.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years old to be eligible for participation in the recruitment drive.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Qualification Required

For Agniveer General Duty positions, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Required Documents/Information for Application

Class 10 pass certificate

Valid personal email address

Mobile number

Domicile details (including state, district, and tehsil/block) for JCO/OR enrolment application

Scanned passport-size photograph

Apart from this, the Indian Army has also released notifications for Havildar, Junior Commission Officer, Religious Teacher Junior Commission Officer, Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Sepoy Pharma, and more.